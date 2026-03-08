4 Bad Habits That Are Draining Your Phone Battery

Push notifications are a not-so-subtle source of battery drain. Push notifications can wake your device, keep your apps running in the background to keep their data refreshed, and even consume additional power with extra sounds and vibrations. Every one of those actions requires power. It's not so bad if you only have a handful of apps installed; you won't notice as much battery drain. But if you regularly install third-party apps, keep your OEM ones updated and in use, you're starting to see different sources of that battery drain — it all adds up to more activity from your phone, demanding power to keep them updated and in use, and sometimes refreshed.

You'll notice this is a problem if your notifications run wild on your iPhone and Android devices. Social media apps are particularly bad with push notifications, unless you disable them or restrict your settings. This is because you can get notifications from different sources, like you'll see an alert when someone likes a post, follows you, or interacts with you in any way, and sometimes you get notified if there's been a change in your timeline. It also adds a secondary effect: the sudden onslaught of notifications becomes too much, tempting you to re-open the app just to clear them. That act alone causes your device to lose its charge.