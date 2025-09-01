Closing Apps On Your Android Doesn't Have The Effect You Think It Does

Even after you close an app, it can drop out of Recents while parts of it keep running in the background. To stop that, open Settings > Apps > [App] > Battery and look for an option along the lines of "limit background activity." As long as you're there, open Permissions and turn off anything you don't need. If you tap Force stop, the app won't refresh or send notifications until you open it again. If you limit background use, notifications may be delayed until you open the app.

Closing an app may seem productive, but it can make your Android device work harder and use more battery power when you reopen it. What does help is Doze, which is a battery-saving feature that reduces background CPU and network activity when you haven't used your phone in a while.

Manual tweaks help, but your phone also learns over time. Adaptive Battery keeps track of which apps you use and how often you use them. It restricts how apps work in the background and helps your frequently used apps stay responsive. The feature reduces how often rarely used apps run in the background, including their background data use. If you don't use an app for a few days, Android may even slow its background checks and deprioritize it.