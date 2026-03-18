These 5 New Apple Products Combined Cost Less Than The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7﻿

The iPhone is Apple's best-selling product, with Apple selling hundreds of millions of units every year, despite the higher price tags. An iPhone 17 from the newest generation starts at $799, while the cheapest iPhone 17 Pro model costs $1,099. The only affordable iPhones that Apple sells are devices from the year prior (the iPhone 16 in this case) and the entry-level iPhone, which happens to be the newly launched iPhone 17e that starts at $599. But the iPhone can be an even more useful tool if used with other Apple products, including the AirPods wireless headphones, the Apple Watch, the iPad, and the Mac. While buying into Apple's full ecosystem is a more expensive commitment that buyers may have spread out over time, it's now cheaper than ever to buy all these products at once. Buying an iPhone, AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook at the same time is cheaper than purchasing a high-end flagship foldable like the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which starts at $1999.99.

Thanks to the introduction of the iPhone 17e and MacBook Neo, which start at $599 each, buyers looking to make a full switch to Apple's ecosystem, or users who are just getting their first smart devices, can now purchase the five devices mentioned above, the cheapest in Apple's lineup, directly from Apple, instead of looking for bargains on Amazon, buying an iPhone from unauthorized resellers, or going for second-hand devices, like used iPads and MacBooks. They can choose a simpler route, which is purchasing everything from Apple at full price and enjoying the perks that come with that, like using brand-new devices and taking advantage of AppleCare+ (though the extended warranty will add extra costs).