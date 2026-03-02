iPhone 17e Announced With 6 New Features (And A Surprising Price)

Apple announced the iPhone 17e on Monday morning, as it maintains its commitment to more affordable devices. While rumors about a redesign didn't come true, the company seems to have listened to its customers, as the new iPhone 17e brings several improvements over the previous generation, including MagSafe support, double the storage at a lower price, updated processors, and more.

This device, which will be available to pre-order starting Wednesday, March 4 in over 70 countries, is just one of several new products Apple is expected to introduce this week, as it's holding a special experience in New York, London, and Shanghai. Besides the iPhone 17e, the company also introduced a new iPad Air featuring the M4 chip on Monday.

"iPhone 17e combines powerful performance and features our users love at an exceptional value, making it a compelling option for customers looking to upgrade to the iPhone 17 family," said Kaiann Drance, Apple's VP of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing. "We know our customers want a product that will last, and iPhone 17e delivers just that. With A19 for incredible performance, double the entry storage, a smarter camera system, and enhanced durability, iPhone 17e is designed to stay fast, secure, and valuable for years to come." Let's see what Apple's latest smartphone brings to the table.