iPhone 17e Rumored To Feature A Dynamic Island Display

The iPhone 16e is currently the only iPhone model in Apple's lineup to feature a notch, the display cutout at the top of the handset where the selfie camera and Face ID components reside. All other iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 models Apple sells come with Dynamic Island displays, which Apple introduced in 2022, on the iPhone 14 Pro models. However, the iPhone 17e model coming next spring might feature a Dynamic Island display, if My Drivers is accurate. The report shows purported iPhone 17e renders featuring a Dynamic Island at the top of the screen and a rear-facing single-lens camera. It's unclear where the renders come from, and there's no way to verify the leak. Apple will not confirm any design changes until it's ready to unveil the iPhone 17e model, and that won't happen before next spring. But My Drivers' claims are similar to an iPhone 17e report from August.

That said, the iPhone 17e's upgrade to a Dynamic Island display makes perfect sense for Apple, and it's the type of feature Apple has a strong incentive to offer to buyers looking for a more affordable new iPhone. The iPhone 16e's notch is a visual indicator signaling that the phone isn't one of the latest iPhones in Apple's lineup. But replace the notch with a Dynamic Island cutout, and the iPhone 17e would be almost identical to the iPhone 17 models. However, Apple isn't expected to equip the iPhone 17e with the same 6.3-inch screen it uses for the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro. Instead, the iPhone 17e will feature a 6.1-inch screen similar to the base iPhone 16 model.