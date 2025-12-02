iPhone 17e Rumored To Feature A Dynamic Island Display
The iPhone 16e is currently the only iPhone model in Apple's lineup to feature a notch, the display cutout at the top of the handset where the selfie camera and Face ID components reside. All other iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 models Apple sells come with Dynamic Island displays, which Apple introduced in 2022, on the iPhone 14 Pro models. However, the iPhone 17e model coming next spring might feature a Dynamic Island display, if My Drivers is accurate. The report shows purported iPhone 17e renders featuring a Dynamic Island at the top of the screen and a rear-facing single-lens camera. It's unclear where the renders come from, and there's no way to verify the leak. Apple will not confirm any design changes until it's ready to unveil the iPhone 17e model, and that won't happen before next spring. But My Drivers' claims are similar to an iPhone 17e report from August.
That said, the iPhone 17e's upgrade to a Dynamic Island display makes perfect sense for Apple, and it's the type of feature Apple has a strong incentive to offer to buyers looking for a more affordable new iPhone. The iPhone 16e's notch is a visual indicator signaling that the phone isn't one of the latest iPhones in Apple's lineup. But replace the notch with a Dynamic Island cutout, and the iPhone 17e would be almost identical to the iPhone 17 models. However, Apple isn't expected to equip the iPhone 17e with the same 6.3-inch screen it uses for the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro. Instead, the iPhone 17e will feature a 6.1-inch screen similar to the base iPhone 16 model.
Don't expect ProMotion on the iPhone 17e
One of the reasons the $799 iPhone 17 is so popular with buyers is the display. The handset features the same high-end screen as the $999 iPhone 17 Pro, which is a first for the standard iPhone model in a new generation. The cheapest iPhone 17 model now supports 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rates (ProMotion) and Always-On display functionality. The screen is also slightly larger at 6.3 inches and offers 3,000 nits peak brightness compared to 2,000 nits for the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 display.
My Drivers notes that the upcoming budget iPhone will feature an A19 chip and a single-lens camera on the back, in addition to the new Dynamic Island display. The report claims the iPhone 17e will have the same price as its predecessor, starting at $599. Put differently, the iPhone 17 Dynamic Island display may be too expensive for Apple to use it in the iPhone 17e phone.
While the 6.1-inch iPhone 16 display doesn't support ProMotion and Always-On display, it has improved brightness compared to the iPhone 16e screen. That's 1,000 nits of typical brightness, similar to the iPhone 17, compared to 800 nits of brightness for the iPhone 16e. Peak brightness goes up to 2,000 nits outdoors, and the iPhone 16 display supports 1 nit minimum brightness, something the iPhone 16e can't offer.
The Dynamic Island display also offers software features that aren't available on iPhones with traditional notch cutouts. Apps that support Live Activities will show glanceable, real-time information in the Dynamic Island, which can improve multitasking experiences for applications running in the background.