iOS 26.3's New Privacy Setting Lets You Hide Your Exact Location

Apple is about to give iPhone owners even more control over their privacy. According to a support document, iOS 26.3 will let users limit the ability of cellular networks to determine a user's precise location, meaning that carriers and websites won't be able to know exactly where you are.

As the company explains, cellular networks are currently able to see a user's precise location via their cellular connection. Once iOS 26.3 rolls out, users will be able to limit some of the information their cell providers see, which will make it harder for them to know precisely where a user is at any given time. For example, Apple points out that instead of being able to figure out what street you're on, the network might only be able to determine the neighborhood.

Apple says this extra privacy layer won't affect the quality of the signal quality or the data shared with emergency services if you call 911. Users can also continue to share their precise location with friends and family through the Find My network and with apps that use Location Services. However, availability of this feature is still very limited.