5 iOS 26.3 Features You Can Look Forward To In Early 2026

Apple released the production build of iOS 26.2 earlier in December and the first beta tests of iOS 26.3 are underway, although you might want to hold off installing the first beta version of iOS 26.3 for now. Many members of Apple's development team are on their holiday vacations; the reduced staff strength at year's end means beta bug reports may go unheeded and necessary fixes could take longer to implement.

iOS 26.4 will include big changes (including an all-new Siri voice assistant) when it hits in Spring of 2026, but iOS 26.3 has more modest goals. iOS 26.3 will still be an important stepping stone to the major update; read on to learn what you'll be getting with it and when. Although Apple used to limit beta testing to paid Apple Developer program members, anyone with an Apple ID can now download beta iOS builds using the guidance on Apple's website. You'll first have to enable developer mode on your device via settings; this prepares your iPhone or iPad to run Xcode.