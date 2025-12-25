5 iOS 26.3 Features You Can Look Forward To In Early 2026
Apple released the production build of iOS 26.2 earlier in December and the first beta tests of iOS 26.3 are underway, although you might want to hold off installing the first beta version of iOS 26.3 for now. Many members of Apple's development team are on their holiday vacations; the reduced staff strength at year's end means beta bug reports may go unheeded and necessary fixes could take longer to implement.
iOS 26.4 will include big changes (including an all-new Siri voice assistant) when it hits in Spring of 2026, but iOS 26.3 has more modest goals. iOS 26.3 will still be an important stepping stone to the major update; read on to learn what you'll be getting with it and when. Although Apple used to limit beta testing to paid Apple Developer program members, anyone with an Apple ID can now download beta iOS builds using the guidance on Apple's website. You'll first have to enable developer mode on your device via settings; this prepares your iPhone or iPad to run Xcode.
What's coming with iOS 26.3?
With iOS 26.3, Apple is making it easier to use iPhones with non-Apple devices and switch to and from the Android ecosystem. This is a joint collaboration between Apple and Google, and users will be able to transfer data like apps, email, and photos more seamlessly.
iOS users in the European Union will also get an upgraded notification system allowing them to see some alerts on a third-party smartwatch like the expensive and impressive Garmin Fenix 8. You'll have to make a decision about your wearable of choice, though; you won't be able to pair your iPhone to an Apple and third-party watch simultaneously. Apple is also expected to release a new Black Unity wallpaper ahead of or along with the production iOS 26.3 launch in time for Black History Month.
European users will also get new NFC components to handle third-party device connections and a faster Wi-Fi radio for peer-to-peer sharing. Other Apple users won't see these features as they're byproducts of the European Parliament's Digital Marketing Act (DMA) of 2022 that also prompted Apple's switch from lightning ports to USB-C charging.
How Apple times new iOS releases
Apple's x.3 updates are sometimes delayed by the holiday season, although beta periods can be shorter than those that come mid-year. Apple tends to handle releases in a consistent manner, so let's look back at when the past x.3 updates were released. iOS 16.3 went public in the first days of February 2023 with a new Unity wallpaper, HomePod 2 support, and a more secure two-factor authentication process on new devices.
iOS 17.3 hit in late January of 2024 with better lost device protection, collaborative playlists in Apple Music, and AirPlay connectivity with some hotel room entertainment systems. Apple released iOS 18.3 in the last few days of January 2025 with noticeable changes to Apple Intelligence and Visual Intelligence, and the company jumped ahead to iOS 26 to sync the release number across devices and with the upcoming calendar year. If beta testing reveals no catastrophic issues and the company sticks to precedent, we should see iOS 26.3 in its final form in late January or early February. The handful of new features don't include major visual changes to the interface, although Apple may be putting some tweaks off until the bigger iOS 26.4 update.