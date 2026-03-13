Amazon's Ad-Free Prime Video Is Almost Doubling How Much It Costs - Here's The New Price

In 2023, Amazon announced some big changes to how its Prime Video service works. Instead of being ad-free content with your Prime membership, the company would show ads alongside its content while also offering an ad-free add-on for those who didn't want to see them. While the asking price wasn't terrible — only $2.99 a month on top of your regular Prime membership — those few bucks can certainly add up over time. And now, it seems it isn't content to stick with that plan, as Amazon has announced that on April 10, the ad-free subscription add-on will rise from $2.99 to $4.99.

That's more than double the current price of the feature, though a discounted annual price will also be available. Amazon says that "delivering ad-free streaming with premium features requires significant investment," which is a big part of why it's upping the price of its ad-free component. On top of the price hike, though, Amazon will also change the name to Prime Video Ultra.

It will also add several new features to the mix as well, including an increase in how many offline downloads you can have at one time and how many devices can stream at the same time. But the real kicker is, those who don't upgrade to the Prime Video Ultra add-on will now miss out on Dolby Atmos support and 4K streaming.