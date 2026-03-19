Netflix's The Dinosaurs Narrator Morgan Freeman Has The Perfect Response To AI Voice Replicas

Add Morgan Freeman's soothing vocals to just about anything, and whatever you're watching is going to be elevated thanks to his narration. That was clearly the aim with one recent Netflix documentary produced by Steven Spielberg. "The Dinosaurs" proved to be a roaring success. Giving us a detailed look into the land that time forgot through stunning CGI, Freeman's breakdown of some of the biggest creatures that walked the earth is a great addition to the show, so much so that it's hard to imagine anyone doing the job.

What's of concern, however, is that with the growing prominence of artificial intelligence in the movie and television industry, it wouldn't be hard to replicate the Oscar-nominated actor or anyone else in Hollywood without their approval, given the rapid progression in the field. Thankfully, it was during an interview on CBS Mornings that Freeman made it clear he had no concern about his talent being used without his permission.

When asked if he was worried about AI, Freeman brushed it off simply stating, "I've got lawyers." However, even with that said, the star of films like "The Shawshank Redemption" and "Million Dollar Baby" clarified that if there were ever workarounds for him getting his voice replicated, he'd seemingly allow it, just as long as he saw some results from it in the end.