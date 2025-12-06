How Are Movies Using AI Right Now?

Before getting into the controversy of AI being used in movies, it's good to set a baseline for the "how." The technology is vast, and generative AI in particular can have far-reaching applications. The obvious first thought is that AI can be (and likely is being) used for drafting scripts and ideating storylines. Thinking about it like you might use AI to brainstorm how to write a difficult email, a screenwriter may use AI to draft broad strokes for a script or storyline.

This could significantly shorten pre-production schedules, and help to break writer's block, but it's not without its skeptics. Recently, in fact, SAG-AFTRA and other notable Hollywood unions went on strike to oppose the use of AI for these purposes. While many writers fear AI's role in diminishing their own roles as writers, some are starting to embrace its use as a helpful productivity engine.

The use of AI for real visual effects and footage for films or to "deep fake" real actors is a bit of a different story. Some filmmakers vehemently oppose this use due to the unclear nature of where AI is getting its information, while others praise it as a tool. Hollywood is turning to products like Deep Voodoo to capture actors' likenesses for de-aging, or supplementing with real scenes that never actually have to be filmed. Stock footage producers are also starting to throw their ideas into the mix, with Getty Images recently launching "commercially safe" AI generated imagery and videos. Hollywood films are already using stock footage to fill various needs for their movies, so having an option from a trusted library could be a sign that AI usage in film may not be inherently nefarious and negative.