Did Gunnar Glasses Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 9

In 2017, Season 9 of Shark Tank showcased a product meant to help customers see better. It was a pair of glasses designed to block out blue light from screens like your computer or cell phone. The company was called Gunnar Optics, and the product itself simply Gunnar glasses. Though a deal was agreed to during the episode of Shark Tank, it never closed during the due diligence period that happens after filming. Despite this, Gunnar glasses have continued to sell and the company is still in business.

Gunnar Optics was founded by Joe Croft and Jennifer Michelsen. The goal was to protect people's eyes from strain and potential damage from the blue light that is emitted by screens. The company was founded in 2006, over 10 years before they went to Shark Tank.

Sometimes when a deal isn't reached on Shark Tank, the company doesn't survive. That was the case of Trunkster during Season 7, which wasn't able to fully get off the ground and left behind a lot of unhappy customers. Gunnar Optics, though, has thrived, and you can purchase these glasses at retailers today. They're great for working at your desk, gaming on your computer, or simply as needed throughout the day.