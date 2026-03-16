Apple Announced AirPods Max 2 With 9 New Features (And 6 Old Problems)
Apple has announced an update to its over-ear headphones with the AirPods Max 2, that will be available to order late March 2026. This product reveal comes on the heels of several recent Apple announcements, ranging from the iPhone 17e with 6 new features to the all-new, value-packed MacBook Neo. Though this AirPods Max update still has some of the same issues as the original model, like the smart case that only protects the earcups, it does add Apple's H2 chip, which is responsible for several improvements.
Apple's AirPods Max 2 looks the same as the USB-C version released in September 2024, as it also comes in midnight, starlight, orange, purple, and blue colors. On the inside, however, a big change is the H2 chip, which is responsible for improved audio quality and software features that were previously limited to high-end earbuds like Apple's AirPods Pro lineup.
"With the incredible performance of H2, AirPods Max are upgraded with up to 1.5x more effective ANC for the ultimate all-day listening experience," said Eric Treski, Apple's director of Audio Product Marketing in a press release. "The sound quality is remarkably clean, rich, and acoustically detailed, and when combined with capabilities like Personalized Spatial Audio, AirPods Max 2 deliver a profoundly immersive experience."
New features of the AirPods Max 2
When Apple released the USB-C version of the AirPods Max, a common complaint was that the H1 chip remained, making these headphones virtually the same as the original from 2020. Now, AirPods Max 2 feature the H2 processor, which is shared with the AirPods Pro 2 and 3, and AirPods 4. This new hardware brings up to 1.5x more effective Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) than the previous generation. Apple says the upgraded chip also makes Transparency mode sound more natural.
The addition of Adaptive Audio is aimed at optimizing the blend of ANC and Transparency depending on the environment around you. With Conversation Awareness, AirPods Max 2 can identify when someone is talking nearby and lower the volume accordingly. There's also Live Translation to let users experience real-time translation, while Loud Sound Reduction makes these AirPods ideal for wearing while attending a concert. Beyond that, Apple says a new high dynamic range amplifier delivers a cleaner audio experience and that reduced wireless audio latency in the Max 2 will improve gaming.
Carryover issues with the Apple AirPods Max 2
While there are several new features with the AirPods Max 2, it doesn't mean the headphones are flawless. By leaving the design unchanged, users still have to deal with the same case, which doesn't protect the headband, only the earcups. As well, the Max 2 headphones don't feature a power button, meaning you need to use the Smart Case to activate standby mode in order to conserve the battery.
Given the carryover design, it's possible customers will continue to suffer from condensation buildup inside the earcups. Something else that hasn't changed is the weight of the AirPods Max 2, which is within one gram of the original model and can lead to user fatigue during long periods of use.
Apple has also left out two other key features for the AirPods Max 2: An IP rating for water resistance and U1-enabled Find My capabilities. The lack of an IP rating means the new AirPods Max shouldn't be used during a sweaty workout or in the rain. And though the Max 2 does support Find My, the lack of an ultra-wideband chip leaves you with Bluetooth capability only. This means no access to Apple's Precision Finding technology, which is less than ideal should you misplace your $549 headphones.