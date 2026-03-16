Apple Announced AirPods Max 2 With 9 New Features (And 6 Old Problems)

Apple has announced an update to its over-ear headphones with the AirPods Max 2, that will be available to order late March 2026. This product reveal comes on the heels of several recent Apple announcements, ranging from the iPhone 17e with 6 new features to the all-new, value-packed MacBook Neo. Though this AirPods Max update still has some of the same issues as the original model, like the smart case that only protects the earcups, it does add Apple's H2 chip, which is responsible for several improvements.

Apple's AirPods Max 2 looks the same as the USB-C version released in September 2024, as it also comes in midnight, starlight, orange, purple, and blue colors. On the inside, however, a big change is the H2 chip, which is responsible for improved audio quality and software features that were previously limited to high-end earbuds like Apple's AirPods Pro lineup.

"With the incredible performance of H2, AirPods Max are upgraded with up to 1.5x more effective ANC for the ultimate all-day listening experience," said Eric Treski, Apple's director of Audio Product Marketing in a press release. "The sound quality is remarkably clean, rich, and acoustically detailed, and when combined with capabilities like Personalized Spatial Audio, AirPods Max 2 deliver a profoundly immersive experience."