In addition to its build quality, performance, battery life, and repairability, the MacBook Neo also has a fun side. It comes in colors that are not available on other MacBooks, like Blush and Citrus, which are currently sold out for the 512 GB variant. In typical Apple fashion, the macOS Tahoe operating system comes with accent colors that match the MacBook Neo's color. The default wallpaper also uses the laptop's color as a theme, but it also includes a clever Apple Easter egg that some fans may expect: the product's name.

Look closely at the wallpaper and you'll see a word appear. It's not "Neo," which is the product name element that gives this MacBook a unique identity. It's "Mac," the usual term for an Apple computer. If you're having trouble seeing the word "Mac," try focusing on each letter before seeing the whole word, as two of the three letters share a vertical lines: The "M" and "A."

Unveiled less than two weeks ago, the MacBook Neo is available for purchase online and in Apple stores starting at $599, though you might need to wait longer for the more expensive $699 model. As of this writing, some colors of the 512 GB MacBook Neo are sold out online in the U.S., showing delivery estimates of up to 3 weeks. The laptop has received strong reviews in the past few days, including BGR's MacBook Neo review. We found the entry-level MacBook to be a much better option than any Windows-based notebook with a similar price.