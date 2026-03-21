4 Clever Uses For Your Old PlayStation Vita

Sony's PlayStation Portable successor, the PlayStation Vita, launched on February 22, 2012, in North America, Europe, and other regions after debuting a few months earlier in Japan. Looking back, a lot of things have changed in the gaming industry since this beloved handheld came onto the scene. Thankfully, the PlayStation Vita is not a dead system — though, if you've let yours gather dust for years, it might literally be dead until you charge it for a few hours. Once you've got your trusty Vita up and running, however, you'll be happy to know that you can still teach an old dog new tricks, just like how you can find new uses for your old PlayStation 5.

Now, if you're comfortable with modding, there's a lot you can do with your PlayStation Vita. Just note that this is the same as jailbreaking your hardware, which means you'd be removing the software restrictions imposed by Sony by installing an unofficial, community-supported firmware version. By doing this, however, you can unlock homebrew apps and features.

Even if you aren't comfortable with hacking your PlayStation Vita, there are ways to get more mileage out of it. Only some of the entries on this list — namely, the emulation and manga sections — rely on a modded PlayStation Vita. The other options can be done using the default software that comes with your system.