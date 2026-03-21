Tom Hanks Wanted To Play An Extremely Important Star Trek Character

In the book, "The Fifty-Year Mission," Brannon Braga, one of the screenwriters on "Star Trek: First Contact," revealed there was talk about Tom Hanks playing Dr. Zefram Cochrane in the film — a role that ultimately went to James Cromwell. Cochrane is a key figure in the Star Trek universe. He invented warp drive, allowing humans to travel faster than the speed of light and leading to first contact with the Vulcans.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in 2021, Ronald D. Moore, Braga's co-writer on "Star Trek: First Contact," explained that although Hanks was considered for the role, he wasn't officially in the running. "It never got that far," Moore said. "At that point in the process, there are lots of names on a wishlist for many, many reasons. I'm sure his name was floated in some capacity, but it was never really on the table." Which explains why Hanks – who's a huge Star Trek fan – seemed surprised when asked, on Josh Horowitz's "Happy Sad Confused" podcast in 2023, whether he was ever approached about playing Cochrane.

"Not to my knowledge," he replied. "The guy who invented [the] warp drive? Oh, come on, I would have jumped on that. Talk about nerd town. I would have brought in gift Tribbles to everyone in the first meeting." Tom Hanks may not have landed his dream role in one of the best Star Trek movies of all time, but we can hope the famous Trekkie will make an appearance in Paramount's upcoming Star Trek film.