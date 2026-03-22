4 Things You Never Knew Your PS5 Could Do

Sometimes, the default control scheme of a game won't do. For instance, some people find it easier if running or jumping is mapped to the right trigger when playing a 3D platformer, rather than a face button like X or square. It becomes more precise and smoother to perform those actions while simultaneously controlling the camera with the right analog stick. A game will either let you customize the controls completely, select an alternative scheme from predefined layouts, or not at all. If it's the third option or the second option still isn't right for you, the PS5 has you covered.

The PS5 allows you to remap your controller's inputs in settings by going to Settings > Accessibility > Controllers > Custom Button Assignments for DualSense Wireless Controller. Afterward, toggle on "Enable Custom Button Assignments" and then select "Customize Button Assignments." From there, you can create custom layouts that match your playstyle or level of comfort.

Keep in mind that since you're remapping the buttons on a system level, it will override the default controller layout of every game. However, the game itself won't know you did this. It will still act like you're using the default controls when displaying button prompts on the screen. So, even if you swapped X and R2, the game will still tell you to "Press X to Jump." It's up to you to translate it to the button you remapped it to.