Can You Use A PlayStation 5 Without Internet?

The Sony PS5 doesn't instantly turn into a brick the moment you disconnect from a Wi-Fi network. Much like the Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and other modern consoles, connecting the PS5 to the internet is more about convenience and features for the modern gamer than anything else. Without network access, the PS5 can still boot up, load the system UI, and play supported physical games.

That said, the limitations start to reveal themselves when one attempts to use some of the PS5's other features. Digital games are a massive draw these days, and while the PS5 can load some fully-installed titles without issue, other games call for an online license verification or web connection when booting up. There's also the fact that if you haven't finished installing a game patch or DLC content, you'll be blocked from playing until you're reconnected to the internet.

Some other core functions won't be available either: Without a network connection, you won't be able to download system updates. You also won't be able to participate in online multiplayer and game streams, and the PlayStation Store will be off the table, too.