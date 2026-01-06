Can You Use A PlayStation 5 Without Internet?
The Sony PS5 doesn't instantly turn into a brick the moment you disconnect from a Wi-Fi network. Much like the Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and other modern consoles, connecting the PS5 to the internet is more about convenience and features for the modern gamer than anything else. Without network access, the PS5 can still boot up, load the system UI, and play supported physical games.
That said, the limitations start to reveal themselves when one attempts to use some of the PS5's other features. Digital games are a massive draw these days, and while the PS5 can load some fully-installed titles without issue, other games call for an online license verification or web connection when booting up. There's also the fact that if you haven't finished installing a game patch or DLC content, you'll be blocked from playing until you're reconnected to the internet.
Some other core functions won't be available either: Without a network connection, you won't be able to download system updates. You also won't be able to participate in online multiplayer and game streams, and the PlayStation Store will be off the table, too.
The PS5 Pro's disc drive won't even work without an internet connection
One of the more baffling limitations of the PS5 Pro is that you won't be able to use the optional disc drive without first connecting to the internet. The console simply won't recognize the accessory until you manually pair the optical drive to the PS5 Pro via Wi-Fi or a wired Ethernet connection.
While a majority of PS5 gamers are purchasing digital versions of games, the requirement still feels like an unnecessary hurdle — especially for those who intentionally opt for physical media to avoid always-online dependencies. Even if you own a shelf full of PS5 discs, you're essentially locked out of using them until you activate the drive with an internet connection.
At the end of the day, it's entirely possible to use a PS5 or PS5 Pro without network access, but it's clear that console and game developers are pushing toward a future where disc drives are obsolete. For most players, this won't be an issue, but for anyone dealing with spotty Wi-Fi, moving setups, or troubleshooting hardware problems, these web requirements can quickly complicate things.
If your console suddenly loses access to features you expect to work offline at some point down the line, it's not unreasonable to wonder whether your PS5 might need repairs, or if it's simply another reminder of how online-dependent modern consoles have become.