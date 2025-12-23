Your PlayStation 5 Might Need Repairs Soon - Here's Why

The first step is to determine which PS5 model you own, as not all models use this type of liquid metal cooling system. According to PCMag, an X user named "Modyfikator89" (a Polish YouTuber and modder) claims that Sony quietly fixed the issue with the deployment of newer PS5 models, both disc and digital editions, including CFI-2100, CFI-2200, and the 2025 Slim CFI-2116 B01Y models. The X user indicates that the newer models are 100% free of the liquid metal. At the same time, PCMag speculates — based on Modyfikator's posted content — that instead of completely replacing the liquid metal formula, Sony is likely "making it more viscous and less likely to leech out of the cooling setup" so it can be held by deeper ridges. Regardless, the liquid metal component and the old cooling design is still present in the older PS5 FAT/OG and Slim CFI2016 from 2023, which aren't particularly old. The original cooling system and liquid metal is almost certain to be found in consoles owned by launch-day users.

To be on the safe side, the easiest way to identify your PS5 is to check the original packaging for a white sticker near the barcode. But if you have disposed of the packaging, check the bottom of the console when it is positioned vertically. Otherwise, use the System menu and navigate to Settings, then System, followed by System Software. Then, select Console Information to view the serial number. Once you've confirmed your model number, keep a close eye on your console. If you see signs of overheating, hear the fan running constantly, or notice reduced performance while it is operating, your console might be experiencing the liquid metal issue mentioned.