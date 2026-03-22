Are Thunderbolt Ports Compatible With USB-C?

It's important to understand that USB-C is just the physical connector and not a connectivity protocol like Thunderbolt, so different versions of USB-C ports can have different features, like the two on the MacBook Neo. For example, USB-C 3.2 can can reach 20 Gbps data transfer rates, while USB-C 2.0 is limited to a transfer rate of 480 Mbps. It depends on aspects like the USB generation being supported, power delivery capabilities, and the presence of any Alt modes.

Thunderbolt, on the other hand, is a wired connectivity standard, which has the same capabilities, like transfer rates of up to 40 Gbps, across the board. It is compatible with USB-C protocols, and you can use everything from peripherals to storage drives without any trouble. However, when you plug a Thunderbolt device into a USB-C port, the level of functionality depends on the capabilities of the USB-C port being used.

Some TB devices may work with downgraded capabilities, others may only be capable of charging, while some might not work at all. So, it's typically best to use Thunderbolt devices with Thunderbolt ports for the best performance; however, your USB-C devices will work just fine whether you connect with a Thunderbolt port or not.