Apple's New MacBook Neo Is Really Cheap (And Powered By An iPhone Chip)

Marking the finale of its week of product announcements, Apple revealed its new MacBook Neo on Wednesday morning. The company held "experiences" in New York, Shanghai, and London to showcase the laptop to select media members and influencers. Starting at $599, this is the cheapest MacBook that Apple has ever released, and even though it lacks several features you'd find on more expensive models, it seems the company really got this product right.

Powered by the A18 Pro chip — the same chip that powers the iPhone 16 Pro – this is the first time Apple has put an iPhone processor in a computer. The company previously went the other way around by adding Mac chips to the iPad, but this is the first time we've seen the A-series chip make the leap from a mobile device. The MacBook Neo also features 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a Magic Keyboard with Touch ID support. This MacBook is available in silver, blush, citrus, and indigo colors, and only comes in a 13-inch option.

"We're incredibly excited to introduce MacBook Neo, which delivers the magic of the Mac at a breakthrough price," said John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. "Built from the ground up to be more affordable for even more people, it features a durable aluminum design in four beautiful colors; a brilliant Liquid Retina display; Apple silicon-powered performance; all-day battery life; a high-quality camera, mics, and speakers; a magic Keyboard and Multi-Touch trackpad."