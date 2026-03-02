Apple's New M4 iPad Air Looks More Like The Pro Than Ever - But Does It Matter?

A year ago, Apple unveiled the M3 iPad Air. Nearly a year to the day later, Apple is bringing even more power to its thinnest tablet by swapping out the M3 chip for the M4. Just by looking at it, you probably won't be able to spot any differences between this iPad Air and the previous model, and not just because it offers the same design and colors, but because Apple is even using some of the same imagery from the M3 model on the product page.

Still, Apple wants customers to see the "fantastic value" that improved performance, more memory, and upgraded connectivity can bring to this tablet. In many ways, the M4 iPad Air measures up close to the latest M5 iPad Pro, but at a more affordable price.

"iPad Air gives users more ways than ever to be creative and productive, offering powerful performance and incredible versatility to help them turn their ideas into reality," said Bob Borchers, Apple's VP of Worldwide Product Marketing. "With its blazing performance thanks to M4, incredible AI capabilities, and game-changing iPadOS 26 features, there's never been a better time to choose or upgrade to iPad Air."