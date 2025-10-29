Apple Plans OLED Upgrades For iPad Mini, iPad Air, And MacBook Air

Apple is reportedly looking to upgrade the display experience on various products in the coming years, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reporting that Apple is already testing OLED panels for the iPad mini, iPad Air, and MacBook Air. Apple is supposedly interested in offering buyers more reasons to upgrade to a new device.

Gurman says the iPad mini 8 (codename J510) might be the first of the three devices to feature an OLED panel. Expected next year, the iPad mini 8 will reportedly feature a redesigned case that's water-resistant, similar to recent iPhones. The smaller tablet might feature a new speaker system that uses vibration technology, allowing Apple to remove the speaker holes. That would be a different design from the water-resistant iPhone, which features speaker grilles.

Unlike LCD screens, OLED displays offer better colors, darker blacks, and improved contrast. Apple already uses OLED panels in the Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad Pro. The iPhone has been Apple's main focus for OLED screen technology. With the release of the iPhone 16e earlier this year, Apple discontinued its last LCD iPhone (the iPhone SE 3). Also, OLED panels might lead to price hikes for those products receiving the screen upgrade, as they're more expensive than LCDs. The upcoming iPad mini might cost $100 more than the current model due to the OLED panel.