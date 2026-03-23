Are The AirPods Max 2 Waterproof? What The IP Rating Means

Surprising everyone, Apple announced the AirPods Max 2 on March 16. With a release expected in April, the main change on these headphones is the addition of the H2 chip, Apple's third-generation of audio processors for AirPods.

One of the greatest weaknesses of the first generation was the lack of any IP rating. The second generation will unfortunately continue to disappoint, as AirPods Max 2 aren't dust or water-resistant at all, which means that Apple's newest and very expensive headphones are far from being waterproof. As you probably have seen in other Apple products, most of them feature an Ingress Protection Rating, which informs users how much the device can handle dust or water. For example, Apple's AirPods Pro 3 are IP67, meaning they are completely resistant against dust and can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes without suffering any damage. The iPhone 17 Pro, for example, has an IP68 rating, which means it can stay submerged under 6 meters for that same amount of time.

The AirPods Max 2, on the other hand, don't have an IP rating, which means users should keep these headphones away from beach sand, rainy days, and water in general, as they could easily malfunction.