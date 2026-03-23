Are The AirPods Max 2 Waterproof? What The IP Rating Means
Surprising everyone, Apple announced the AirPods Max 2 on March 16. With a release expected in April, the main change on these headphones is the addition of the H2 chip, Apple's third-generation of audio processors for AirPods.
One of the greatest weaknesses of the first generation was the lack of any IP rating. The second generation will unfortunately continue to disappoint, as AirPods Max 2 aren't dust or water-resistant at all, which means that Apple's newest and very expensive headphones are far from being waterproof. As you probably have seen in other Apple products, most of them feature an Ingress Protection Rating, which informs users how much the device can handle dust or water. For example, Apple's AirPods Pro 3 are IP67, meaning they are completely resistant against dust and can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes without suffering any damage. The iPhone 17 Pro, for example, has an IP68 rating, which means it can stay submerged under 6 meters for that same amount of time.
The AirPods Max 2, on the other hand, don't have an IP rating, which means users should keep these headphones away from beach sand, rainy days, and water in general, as they could easily malfunction.
It's not just water you should keep your AirPods Max away from
Have you seen how many people wear AirPods Max to work out or on their fashion walk through New York City streets? While they help with the looks of these performative people (and I'm also to blame for discovering a great use for Apple's AirPods Max), these headphones are not made for workouts. You need to be careful with them if you constantly put makeup on or wear sunscreen — and you should.
Since Apple uses a fabric cushion for the ear cups, they can easily get dirty. If you rock a beautiful Orange, Starlight, or Purple USB-C AirPods Max, or you're planning to buy one of those colors for the second generation, remember that they can get very dirty. Apple teaches how to clean them, but it's not that effective, and many users on Reddit keep complaining about smelly AirPods Max.
While the Midnight option can be great to avoid a dirty look on your expensive headphones, you should avoid wearing them when it's too warm or too rainy outside, as these cushions can get sweat and watermarks. There are also reports of users suffering from condensation inside the ear cups, which is a problem Apple likely hasn't fixed with the new generation.
Here's what's actually new with AirPods Max 2
While a proper IP rating is lacking for AirPods Max 2, these headphones offer several new features thanks to the H2 chip. Just like the first generation, what sets AirPods Max apart is that they feature two audio processors in total, one for each side. The new chip adds improved Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, and better Transparency mode.
Other important features powered by the chip include Live Translation, Loud Sound Reduction to tone down environmental sounds, Conversation Awareness to lower the volume of what you're listening to, and high-fidelity audio improvements with richer bass and more natural vocals. Apple says Adaptive EQ and wireless audio latency have been improved, and Voice Isolation helps make AirPods Max 2 a good option for calls.
Besides those, the AirPods Max 2 are virtually the same as the USB-C AirPods Max, which are also much like the original model from late 2020. Apple is even reusing the same colors of the USB-C version. So, if you're willing to buy the AirPods Max 2, they will carry most of the issues of the first generation while improving on what made these headphones so good to start with.