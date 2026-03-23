One Of Your Samsung Phone's Best Features Isn't On By Default

Eye Comfort Shield is available on any Samsung Galaxy phone running One UI 3.1 or higher. To turn it on, swipe down from the top of the phone's screen with two fingers to open the Quick Settings panel. From there, select the Eye Comfort Shield icon. If you don't find it there, open the Settings app, choose "Display," and you'll see a slider to turn Eye Comfort Shield on or off. With newer models, you can even use the Bixby voice assistant to turn it on — one of those cool new Galaxy S26 features you need to try.

Once the feature has been enabled, you'll notice a slight tint to the screen. Eye Comfort Shield is adaptive by default, automatically adjusting color on the screen depending on the time of day and ambient light. But you can switch to "Custom" from the same Settings menu where you turned the feature on, if desired.

If you select "Custom," you can also set a schedule. Choose to have Eye Comfort Shield on from sunset to sunrise, for example, or for a custom time, like only during the weeknights when you tend to be on your phone more and want to prevent sleep disruption. You can also adjust the color temperature from brighter to warmer using a slider. Adjusting the color contrast and temperature results in lower saturation levels and thus a less harsh view, which is ideal when you consider that sleep is dramatically impacted by smartphone use, especially if you're scrolling late at night or right before bed.