14 Android Settings That Can Dramatically Extend Your Phone's Battery Life

An overly bright display is a major battery hog. Using peak brightness while you're outdoors or playing games is fine. However, keeping brightness maxed out all the time, even during basic tasks like scrolling or checking emails, stresses the battery. Reducing your screen's brightness levels is one of the easiest and quickest ways to save battery life on your Android phone.

You can go to Settings > Display and choose a lower brightness level that's comfortable for your eyes. That said, it can be quite cumbersome to do it manually all the time. Fortunately, most Android phones have an Adaptive Brightness setting that automatically adjusts the brightness levels based on ambient lighting conditions. To enable this feature, go to Settings > Display > Adaptive Brightness (or Automatic Brightness) and turn it on. However, if this feature often raises the brightness higher than necessary, you can turn it off and make adjustments manually.

You can also save battery life on your phone by keeping the display off when you don't need it. To do this, you must adjust your screen timeout duration. This will allow your phone to take a quick nap when you are not using it. The faster it goes to sleep, the more it saves on battery. Go to Settings > Display > Screen timeout and choose from 15 seconds, 30 seconds, or a minute. Android 15 also offers an adaptive timeout feature to improve user privacy and save battery life.