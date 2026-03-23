Here's What The Infinity Button Does On Your JBL Speaker

The best JBL speakers have a wide variety of buttons, some of which have a clear purpose, like increasing or decreasing the volume, but others, like the infinity button, might not. This could become less clear were you to press it and nothing happens. But, if you have multiple JBL speakers, ignoring the infinity button means missing out on a great feature. The infinity button on many JBL speakers activates PartyBoost mode, which lets you pair more than one device at the same time to all play the same music.

This is ideal for covering larger areas with synced tunes. Another neat aspect of PartyBoost is that you can synchronize up to 100 JBL devices at the same time. While that may be unnecessary for the casual user, it's fun to imagine the possibilities. Just be aware that not every JBL model is compatible with PartyBoost, as some older models use Connect+ instead.