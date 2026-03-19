Your Apple TV Is Completely Changing How It Recommends Movies And Shows

With tvOS 26.4 Release Candidate version now available, Apple is just around the corner to launch this upcoming software update for Apple TV users. Among the new features, the company is about to change how it recommends movies and shows with a new Genius Browse feature on the Apple TV app.

Interestingly enough, this feature comes as Apple is finally ready to phase out iTunes Movies and iTunes TV Show apps, which haven't been working since tvOS 17.2. At that time, when someone would open these apps, Apple would tell them to use the Apple TV app instead to purchase and rent movies and TV shows. Almost three years later, the company is not only phasing out these experiences but making it easier for users to find what to watch next.

The Genius Browse functionality isn't focused on Apple TV originals, so even though original content might appear, Apple will also suggest titles from other services like Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and other platforms that have a connection with the Apple TV app, in addition to the iTunes Movies and Shows library.