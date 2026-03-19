Your Apple TV Is Completely Changing How It Recommends Movies And Shows
With tvOS 26.4 Release Candidate version now available, Apple is just around the corner to launch this upcoming software update for Apple TV users. Among the new features, the company is about to change how it recommends movies and shows with a new Genius Browse feature on the Apple TV app.
Interestingly enough, this feature comes as Apple is finally ready to phase out iTunes Movies and iTunes TV Show apps, which haven't been working since tvOS 17.2. At that time, when someone would open these apps, Apple would tell them to use the Apple TV app instead to purchase and rent movies and TV shows. Almost three years later, the company is not only phasing out these experiences but making it easier for users to find what to watch next.
The Genius Browse functionality isn't focused on Apple TV originals, so even though original content might appear, Apple will also suggest titles from other services like Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and other platforms that have a connection with the Apple TV app, in addition to the iTunes Movies and Shows library.
Apple TV recommendations will always show new content
This tvOS 26.4 feature can be found in the Home tab of the Apple TV app on the Apple TV set-top box, as Apple hasn't included this feature in iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, macOS Tahoe 26.4, or visionOS 26.4. According to MacRumors, the content is not static, and Apple will consistently update it with new shows and movies. Among the categories, Apple offers Upbeat Workplace Comedies, Tense Psychological Thrillers, History Gets Hilarious, Breathtaking Nature Docs, Thrilling Blockbusters, Bittersweet Family Dramas, and Fun for the Whole Family.
Once you tap one of those sections, you'll get a list of the content this Genius Browse has curated. If you choose one of the movies or TV shows, you'll also get even more recommendations with other content that is also similar to this one, so you can be sure you'll find exactly what you (didn't know you're) looking for.
At this moment, the look of those Genius Browse sections has a similar interface to Apple Music's curated playlists like Heavy Rotation, Your Essentials, Get Up!, Chill, New Music, and more.
Apple might be readying more ways to personalize the Apple TV experience
With Apple finally phasing out the iTunes Movies app and adding this Genius Browse recommendation, it's possible that the company is doing the groundwork for the upcoming new Siri. Rumors so far suggest that not only is Apple working to bring Apple Intelligence to its set-top box with a new model, but a Bloomberg report suggests iOS 26.5 could be the update where Apple starts to offer the all-new Siri powered by Google's Gemini models.
If that turns out to be accurate, Siri will be able to better understand context, answer questions more accurately, and even check information on your devices. For the Apple TV, it could mean that conversational Siri could properly work, with users being able to interact with the personal assistant for getting personalized recommendations for movies and TV shows, opening apps, checking a security camera, and so on.
While we still need Apple to announce its plans, several reports back up the fact that the company has delayed several products due to ongoing issues with the new Siri. Fortunately, with tvOS 26.4 beta cycle almost over, we might get a proper confirmation about this new personal assistant in the upcoming weeks with the first 26.5 beta version.