4 Ways Your Apple TV Is Changing In 2026

The last time consumers got news about Apple TV hardware was when the company announced the 2022 Apple TV 4K model. Its third-generation set-top box was released with up to 128GB of storage, an Ethernet port, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, and a USB-C Siri Remote. While rumors suggest a new Apple home entertainment product is on the horizon, the current model is still the best way to enjoy streaming services. As a bonus, it also gives you the complete Apple experience with Apple Fitness+, the Apple Music catalog, and games that can be played with an Xbox or PlayStation controller.

On the software side, Apple has been changing the Apple TV brand a lot. For example, the streaming service previously known as Apple TV+ has ditched the plus sign, and its app has also been tweaked to accommodate the platform's rebrand and iOS 26 changes. With all that in mind, we have some clues about the ways Apple TV is changing in 2026 and why it feels like it will be the year of smart home products for Apple.