Apple TV is Apple's award-winning streaming service subscription. In six years, Apple original films, documentaries, and series have earned 640 wins and 2,872 award nominations. That said, it's only natural to assume that big shows like "The Morning Show," "Ted Lasso," "Foundation," and many others are responsible for driving Apple TV subscriptions.

However, Bloomberg reveals that sports have been the main driving force behind new subscribers for Apple TV. Getting data from Antenna, the publication shows that Major League Baseball drove more sign-ups for the streaming platform than popular shows like "The Morning Show" and "Your Friends & Neighbors."

From April to September, Major League Baseball matches were responsible for the most subscriptions. For example, the Dodgers vs. Yankees match in May was responsible for 722K new subscribers, followed by Yankees vs. Phillies in July (698K), and Phillies vs. Mets in June (631K). For example, the return of "The Morning Show" was responsible for over 524K subscribers.