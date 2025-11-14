MLS Matches To Become Free In 2026 For Apple TV Subscribers

Apple is adding more value to its Apple TV subscription starting in 2026. In a press release, the company announced that Major League Soccer will be available to stream for Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost. That said, fans will be able to watch every regular-season match, the annual Leagues Cup tournament, the MLS All-Star Game, the Campeones Cup, the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and more with the same $12.99/month or $99/yearly subscription that they were already paying without access to the sport.

Apple says this is a pivotal moment for soccer in North America as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico will hold the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and this is one of the reasons why it's expanding this MLS partnership to be available at no additional cost for Apple TV subscribers.

"We're thrilled to bring MLS to more fans around the world next season on Apple TV," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services. "Every match, all in one place, alongside incredible Apple Originals — it's a win for fans everywhere."