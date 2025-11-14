MLS Matches To Become Free In 2026 For Apple TV Subscribers
Apple is adding more value to its Apple TV subscription starting in 2026. In a press release, the company announced that Major League Soccer will be available to stream for Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost. That said, fans will be able to watch every regular-season match, the annual Leagues Cup tournament, the MLS All-Star Game, the Campeones Cup, the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and more with the same $12.99/month or $99/yearly subscription that they were already paying without access to the sport.
Apple says this is a pivotal moment for soccer in North America as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico will hold the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and this is one of the reasons why it's expanding this MLS partnership to be available at no additional cost for Apple TV subscribers.
"We're thrilled to bring MLS to more fans around the world next season on Apple TV," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services. "Every match, all in one place, alongside incredible Apple Originals — it's a win for fans everywhere."
Apple continues to build on its TV streaming service
After a slow first few years for the Apple TV streaming, Apple seems to have found a good balance between its ever-growing original content, partnerships with other services, and now its sports offering. Last month, the company announced the rebranding from Apple TV+ to Apple TV, while also revealing that it would be the official streaming partner of Formula 1 in the U.S. starting in 2026.
With that, Apple will be able to lure an all-new segment into its service, since Formula 1 is one of the most popular sports in the world. This is also thanks to its blockbuster film Formula 1, released earlier this year in theaters.
While it's still unclear how much Apple will charge for the Formula 1 subscription, F1 says fans will be able to continue using F1 TV Premium through an Apple TV subscription to continue to catch up with the 2026 season. With these moves, it's clear that Apple wants to capture a large chunk of subscribers for its streaming platform to add to its 45 million+ tally by providing exclusive access to these popular sports.