You Can Make An Offline Survival Library That Fits In Your Pocket - Here's How
In the digital age, the prospect of the "grid going down" and the internet becoming inaccessible (or even non-existent) is a nightmare scenario straight out of a post-apocalyptic movie. Unfortunately, lack of online access isn't just a dystopian fiction premise. It's an everyday reality in some parts of the world. Maybe you've even lost the ability to log on during a power outage.
At least one expert warns that the internet going down is likely enough to warrant having an emergency plan for it. Speaking with HuffPost about the odds of an electric emergency resulting in major, potentially extended loss of internet, security analyst Robert Siciliano warns, "I don't think it is a matter of 'if,' it is simply a matter of 'when.'" Siciliano argues that "everybody should be prepping" for this type of disaster.
How can you be confident you're ready should the web become unavailable? One option involves creating a "survival library" of digital resources you can access offline. While you can buy a device that serves this purpose, creating your own may be a more cost-friendly alternative. Get started now, and you'll be prepared to weather a large-scale internet outage while everyone else is trying in vain to stretch the local cell tower's hotspot bandwidth.
How to create your offline survival library
There's no one way to build your survival library (or prepper library) in anticipation of grid failure. Your specific approach will depend on your needs. For example, if there are certain maps you'll want to have on hand when you can't get on the internet, you can download them via Google Maps. Many public transit system maps can also be downloaded straight to your device. If there are certain Wikipedia articles you'll want to reference when the grid topples, Wikipedia offers multiple options for downloading and reading its content without internet access.
Ask yourself what types of resources and content will be most useful to you should the internet become unavailable for a few days or weeks. Odds are, you can find options for downloading this content to access it without a connection. Through Project Gutenberg, you can download thousands of free public domain books. If you search for the user manuals for your various devices and vehicles, you'll likely find at least some manufacturers' options to download them. For medical emergencies, the American Red Cross offers a First Aid app with preloaded content users can access offline. By downloading YouTube videos directly to your phone, you can also access everything from practical guides to cat videos while you wait for the internet to come back to life.
Downloading maps, e-books, user manuals, and other such content is a wise step to take in case the internet apocalypse ever strikes. It's also smart to have a few pre-charged portable chargers on hand to keep your phone or tablet up and running. In addition, consider downloading as much content as you can to multiple devices, such as a phone, tablet, and e-reader, so you'll still have access to your survival library if one device fails.
An internet-in-a-box device offers an offline survival library you can buy
Downloading useful content to your device is a cost-effective way to prep for grid failure. However, if you want to save time and don't mind spending some money, "Internet-in-a-Box" devices offer another solution. These products allow nearby users to access large quantities of essential online content without an internet connection.
PrepperDisk is one such device. It offers users internet-free access to a library of Wikipedia articles, medical resources, and other such content. However, it does need to be charged, once again highlighting the importance of having backup power sources. Currently, PrepperDisk offers a 512GB model for $279.99 and a 256GB model for $199.99.
Whether you create your own survival library or buy one, taking this step now is definitely worth considering. You may not consider just how much essential content you access via the internet every day. In an emergency, the peace of mind that comes from still having access to that content is worth the time (or money) it takes to be prepared.