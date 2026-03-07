The 5 Best Portable Chargers, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We live in a world that puts a lot of responsibility on our smartphones. From processor-hungry apps and games to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, our mobile devices may pack quite the punch as far as performance goes, but all that multi-tasking can be quite the drain on the device's battery. Newer phones, laptops, and tablets have some of the best internal batteries we've seen yet, but every cell contains a finite amount of power that requires recharging once depleted.

Fortunately, there's no shortage of portable chargers on the market, and Consumer Reports (CR) has been vetting and testing these products as they're released. Whether you're looking for one of the best portable chargers for a laptop or something that'll charge all your go-to tech both at home and on the road, CR's charger ratings and reviews are an incredible resource for homing in on what's right for you and your loved ones.

We also went ahead and put together a list of the five best portable chargers you can buy right now, according to CR's team of experts. Each of these products scored above-average for portability, recharge time, and charging speed. We did our best to include both budget-friendly buys and premium products, too.