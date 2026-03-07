The 5 Best Portable Chargers, According To Consumer Reports
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We live in a world that puts a lot of responsibility on our smartphones. From processor-hungry apps and games to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, our mobile devices may pack quite the punch as far as performance goes, but all that multi-tasking can be quite the drain on the device's battery. Newer phones, laptops, and tablets have some of the best internal batteries we've seen yet, but every cell contains a finite amount of power that requires recharging once depleted.
Fortunately, there's no shortage of portable chargers on the market, and Consumer Reports (CR) has been vetting and testing these products as they're released. Whether you're looking for one of the best portable chargers for a laptop or something that'll charge all your go-to tech both at home and on the road, CR's charger ratings and reviews are an incredible resource for homing in on what's right for you and your loved ones.
We also went ahead and put together a list of the five best portable chargers you can buy right now, according to CR's team of experts. Each of these products scored above-average for portability, recharge time, and charging speed. We did our best to include both budget-friendly buys and premium products, too.
Anker Prime Power Bank 27,650 mAh
When it comes to portable chargers, Anker is one of the leading manufacturers on the market (CR highlighted multiple Anker chargers), and the $180 Anker Prime Power Bank 27,650 mAh delivers lightning-fast charging for phones, laptops, tablets, and numerous other devices. The Anker Prime earned top marks over at CR for its charging speed and recharge speed, and Anker claims the Prime Power Bank can be fully recharged in just 37 minutes with a 170-watt power input.
The Anker Prime features two USB-C ports that top out at 140 watts, and a 65-watt USB-A port. Even when you're using all three ports, you'll still get 140 watts out for the first USB-C port, 92 watts for the second, and up to 18 watts out of the USB-A. Ideal for charging a laptop, the Prime should charge a 13-inch MacBook Air 1.28 times before the charger needs refueling. The digital display also makes it easy to stay on top of remaining battery life, as does the free Anker app you can download to track the charging status of connected devices.
We're also thankful that Anker's ActiveShield 2.0 monitors the Prime's internal temperature up to 3,000,000 times per day. While it's not the cheapest power bank to purchase, Anker's outstanding reputation in the consumer tech world is something you can lean on; not to mention the fact that the brand has one of the best TSA approved power banks on Amazon.
Zagg/Mophie Powerstation Pro 27,000 mAh
Another top CR recommendation for portable charging tech is the $200 Mophie PowerStation Pro 27,000 mAh. For those who didn't know, Zagg actually owns Mophie, and a version of this product is sold under the Zagg label on Walmart's site; just something to be aware of. Disregarding its branding, the PowerStation Pro will charge up to four devices simultaneously, and features a USB-C Power Delivery (PD) port, a second USB-C, USB-A, and even a 100-watt AC outlet.
When using just the USB-C PD connection, the PowerStation Pro outputs up to 60 watts, which is enough power to boost an iPhone 13 from dead to 50% battery in only 30 minutes. The second USB-C maxes out at 20 watts, and so does the USB-A port, making them decent alternatives to the faster-charging USB-C PD and AC outlets. We also appreciate the inclusion of an integrated carrying strap, allowing you to hook the PowerStation Pro to backpacks, luggage, and other equipment.
At the time of writing, the PowerStation Pro was marked down to $167 on Walmart's site. As long as this discount remains, you'll save yourself $33 off the charger's list price. Zagg also provides a two-year manufacturer's warranty that begins on the purchase date. The policy covers defects in materials and workmanship under normal use; just make sure to register the charger at Zagg.com.
Anker Nano Portable Charger 5,000 mAh
For something a bit more simple — which basically boils down to fewer ports and a smaller size — CR recommends another Anker product, the $27 Anker Nano Portable Charger 5,000 mAh. This is one of the best portable chargers for those of us who find ourselves with dead phone batteries more than we'd care to admit. The fully-charged Anker Nano delivers up to 22.5 watts, which, for comparison's sake, is more than Apple's standard charger for the iPhone 15.
The Anker Nano has five color options to choose from (Black, Ice Lake Blue, Lilac Purple, Shell White, and Sprout Green), and the charger's main charging method is a built-in, flip-up USB-C connector. There's also a side-facing USB-C port you can use to charge the Nano while it's topping off a phone or tablet; it even comes with a two-foot USB-C cord. Measuring just 3 inches wide, 1.5 inches tall, and weighing only 0.22 pounds, the Nano is about as "portable" as portable chargers get.
After having used the Lightning version of the Anker Nano for years, we can attest to its reliable performance and conveniently compact design. That said, it can take a while to recharge, and it looks like several Amazon users were left with a dead Nano after only a few months. Still, it's hard to beat the form factor, and Anker does provide a two-year warranty.
Belkin Boost Charge Plus 10,000 mAh
The Belkin Boost Charge Plus 10,000 mAh has the unique distinction of including two built-in charging cables: one USB-C and one Lightning connection for the pre-iPhone 15 era, both of which are five inches long. The Boost Charge Plus earned solid marks from CR, and the product has a 10,000-mAh capacity. It's great for charging phones, laptops, and tablets, and you'll be able to charge two devices simultaneously (23-watt maximum for both built-in cables).
The USB-C port on the bottom of the device features pass-through charging, so you can charge the Boost Charge while topping off a phone or laptop. And the built-in LED indicator provides an at-a-glance visual for how much battery life remains. At 6 inches wide and 2.5 inches tall (when placed horizontally), it's compact enough to tuck into a tech bag or other carrier. The Boost Charge Plus is also available in Black, Blue, and Silver.
Iniu Portable Charger 10,000 mAh
Our final CR-vetted selection for a portable charger that's worth your hard-earned cash is the $27 Iniu Portable Charger 10,000 mAh. Rivaling the form factor of the Anker Nano we mentioned above, this Iniu charger is just 4.1 inches tall and 2.6 inches wide. It also provides double the power of the Nano, and includes one 20-watt USB-C input/output and two USB-A ports that each max out at 22 watts. This gives you the ability to charge three devices simultaneously, and it also supports pass-through charging.
Iniu was kind enough to provide a three-year warranty for the Portable Charger 10,000 mAh, which is the best coverage offered of the five CR recommendations we chose. Oh, and the Iniu has a "hidden" feature we're crazy about: a recessed phone kickstand with a simple pull-out design. It's perfect for putting your phone in landscape mode to watch videos, and it's the kind of thoughtful addition we won't soon forget.