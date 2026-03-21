This Prime Video Crime Thriller Series Feels Like The Perfect Follow-Up For Reacher Fans

Amazon's "Reacher," starring Alan Ritchson, is an excellent show. It's action-packed, thrilling, and does a great job of pitting Ritchson's titular character, Jack Reacher, against an assortment of heinous bad guys. This show absolutely crushes its streaming competition each time a new season debuts, but if you're looking for something else to watch until the next season drops, Amazon has another lone-hero, crime-thriller for you — it's called "Cross"

"Cross" is based on the "Alex Cross" novel series by James Patterson, with Aldis Hodge playing the lead role. Hodge is the third actor to play Alex Cross, following Morgan Freeman and Tyler Perry. Freeman played the role in 1997's "Kiss the Girls" and 2001's "Along Came a Spider," while Perry took over in the 2012 film, "Alex Cross."

Of course, the show has its own telling of the character, masterfully weaving the brilliant detective's universe and introducing an eclectic series of characters that complement the storyline's twists and turns. It also tackles some pretty heavy issues on modern social justice without being too heavy-handed. All in, "Cross" is a great watch if you loved "Reacher," and it seems like a perfect follow-up because of its crime roots, thrilling storyline and lone-wolf main character.