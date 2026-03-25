Star Trek And Star Wars Offered Major Roles To An Alien Icon — And He Turned Them Both Down

It doesn't happen often in an actor's career when he gets offered a role in two of the biggest sci-fi franchises — "Star Wars" and "Star Trek" — and decides to pass on both. Yaphet Kotto, who played Parker, the chief engineer in Ridley Scott's iconic "Alien," however, belongs in that small club. Interestingly enough, as he recalled in an interview with Big Issue, he regrets one of those decisions but not the other.

Kotto admitted that turning down the role of Captain Picard (which famously went to Patrick Stewart) in "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was a mistake. He said, "I think I made some wrong decisions in my life, man. I should have done that but I walked away. When you're making movies, you'd tend to say no to TV. It's like when you're in college and someone asks you to the high school dance. You say no." While filming "Alien" (whose xenomorph was inspired by nightmares), the actor was also offered the role of Captain Lando, which he had to pass on because he was already committed to doing a picture with Robert Redford.

"I was offered the part of Lando Calrissian in "The Empire Strikes Back" by Irvin Kershner, who had just directed me the year before in "Raid on Entebbe." [He] said, 'You're gonna stay in space.' I said, 'Why?' He said, 'I'm doing "Empire Strikes Back" and you're going to be in it. I said, 'No, I'm not' (he laughs)," he told IGN. "I had to keep on a roll, and I said, 'If I do this, it'll be the end of me.' That's it! If I go from "Alien" to "The Empire Strikes Back" that's the end, you won't see me anymore. I've got to get back to Earth."