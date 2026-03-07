Patrick Stewart's Favorite Star Trek Movie Is One Of The Franchise Greats

Before playing Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" franchise and reprising the role for the MCU, Patrick Stewart shot to fame at warp speed when he took on the role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Widely regarded as one of the most popular captains ever to take the chair, Stewart took the lead in the sci-fi series that spanned seven seasons and then four feature films. That's a lot of screen time, particularly in the filmic area of the "Star Trek" universe. And in the eyes of the Captain himself, his favorite "Trek" movie is also deemed one of the best in the franchise.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart didn't take long to reveal his favorite film as the 1996 "Star Trek: First Contact" (which is an essential 4K purchase if you don't have it). He said that "First Contact," directed by Jonathan Frakes, "was outstanding and was the best of our four movies."

Jonathan Frakes also played William Riker on "The Next Generation" and cut his feature-length directorial teeth on "First Contact." The film saw our heroes time-travel (like in Ethan Hawke's most overlooked film) to battle with the Borg. After already helming a handful of "Star Trek" episodes from "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Star Trek: Voyager," it was an understandable shift that he'd eventually guide the Enterprise into the strange new cinematic world that Picard's crew were just getting used to after "Star Trek: Generations."