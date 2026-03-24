Your Oura Ring's Sleep Tracking Might Be Wrong, Here's How To Fix It

Oura is widely considered to be the most reliable smart ring when it comes specifically to sleep tracking, particularly the newest Oura Ring 4. But you might notice discrepancies in things like duration of sleep or stages, especially compared to another device you might be wearing, like a smartwatch. Given Oura Ring's reputation specifically in this space, you're not as likely to deal with sleep tracking issues as you might with other smart rings and even smartwatches and fitness trackers. But it can occur for different reasons. The good news is that in most cases, it's easy to correct.

There are a few things that might cause your Oura Ring's sleep tracking to be incorrect. Most notable are gaps in the data due to incorrect wear, depleting (or depleted) battery life, not enough sleep, or sleep that was too restless. At worst, it could be a software, hardware, or app issue, in which case you may have to reload or look into a deeper fix. But most issues are solvable, and some are less likely to occur with the Oura Ring 4 because of its modified sensor design. Once you correct potential issues, you can get back to tracking your sleep and analyzing the detailed data. If you use this data and detected patterns to make positive changes to try to get a better night's sleep, you want it to be as accurate as possible, after all.