Nintendo Switch 2 Update Just Gave Your Game Collection A Boost - Here's How

If you've been playing some of the latest Nintendo Switch 2 games, you might be disappointed when going back to some of the original Switch games that haven't received a free Switch 2 upgrade. The original Nintendo Switch had less power to work with, and a lower resolution, leaving games looking less impressive when you go back to playing them after enjoying the boost from your Nintendo Switch 2.

Thankfully, Nintendo's 22.0.0 update for the Switch 2 adds a new feature that will help bring original Switch titles closer to the visual fidelity you would expect to see on a Switch 2. The new update adds a brand new Handheld Mode Boost setting which unlocks performance you would usually only get from using the console when docked to your TV. Of course, with better performance and resolution, there's a trade-off. This comes in the form of higher power consumption, with the new mode using more power to improve the quality of the image.