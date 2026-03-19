What The Back Buttons On A Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Are Actually For
When the Nintendo Switch 2 released, it launched with several accessories, including a new Pro Controller. This peripheral is almost identical to the original Switch's Pro Controller, but has some extra buttons, including two large paddles nestled inside the gripping handles. Out of the box, these buttons don't serve a purpose, but you can give them functions if you wish.
These new buttons, labeled "GL" and "GR" (don't ask us what the "G" stands for), are designed to work with the Switch 2's button mapping functionality to give players more customizable and ergonomic ways to play. Let's say you're struggling with a platforming time trial and need help shaving a few milliseconds off your record. You could look up speed running strategies, or you could remap jumping to either GL or GR so you never have to take your thumb off the right analog stick, thus freeing you up to parkour through the virtual obstacle course.
The Switch 2 Pro controller is the first official Nintendo peripheral to use back buttons. If you wanted to use this feature on the original Switch, you had to either purchase a third-party Bluetooth accessory or use a special adapter to make your Xbox or PS5 controller work with the Nintendo.
How to set up the back buttons on your Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
Since games rarely use the same button layouts — sequels notwithstanding — the best way to give the GL and GR buttons functionality is to use the Switch 2's Quick Settings menu. While playing a game, hold the Home button until the menu pops up. Scroll down to the "GL/GR Buttons" tab and highlight the button you want to change. Select it, then press the button you want it to mimic. Repeat these steps for the other back button if you want, then exit Quick Settings. The game should recognize the GL and GR buttons as one of the bumper, trigger, or face buttons. If you tire of the function, just open the Quick Settings again, select the back button, and either pick a new function or press the appropriate GL or GR button to reset its function to nil.
Since the console is smart enough to remember games and their individual GL and GR functions (one of those things you probably never knew your Switch 2 could do), you can remap buttons on a game-by-game basis. However, if you would rather use a blanket function reassignment across all titles, you can do that from the console's home screen. Open the "System Settings" menu, scroll down and select "Accessibility," then highlight the controller you want to edit. Select "Edit Controller Mapping," then "GL/GR Button Settings." From there, remap the buttons as you would through the Quick Settings, return to the previous screen, then select "Save." Once you're done, you can use your custom GL and GR buttons for all games, even the ones you haven't played yet.