What The Back Buttons On A Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Are Actually For

When the Nintendo Switch 2 released, it launched with several accessories, including a new Pro Controller. This peripheral is almost identical to the original Switch's Pro Controller, but has some extra buttons, including two large paddles nestled inside the gripping handles. Out of the box, these buttons don't serve a purpose, but you can give them functions if you wish.

These new buttons, labeled "GL" and "GR" (don't ask us what the "G" stands for), are designed to work with the Switch 2's button mapping functionality to give players more customizable and ergonomic ways to play. Let's say you're struggling with a platforming time trial and need help shaving a few milliseconds off your record. You could look up speed running strategies, or you could remap jumping to either GL or GR so you never have to take your thumb off the right analog stick, thus freeing you up to parkour through the virtual obstacle course.

The Switch 2 Pro controller is the first official Nintendo peripheral to use back buttons. If you wanted to use this feature on the original Switch, you had to either purchase a third-party Bluetooth accessory or use a special adapter to make your Xbox or PS5 controller work with the Nintendo.