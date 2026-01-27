10 Bluetooth Gadgets And Tech That Are Actually Worth Trying

We all lose important items every now and then. When that happens, we often scramble searching for them, look in the most likely and unlikely spots, and sometimes have to turn the whole house upside down. These wayward objects are always in the last place we look, but what if we could make it so they were in the first place we look?

Life360's Tile Mate is a simple but incredibly useful tool. The item clips onto everything from bags to keychains and uses Bluetooth to connect to a phone running the requisite app. If you lose whatever is attached to the Tile Mate, simply open the app and ping the device, and it will start ringing until you locate it. The reverse is also true; push down on the Tile Mate, and your phone will start ringing. Oh, and did we mention that the Tile Mate is under $25?

While the Tile Mate works as advertised, reviews from sites such as PCMag point out that certain features are locked behind a subscription ($3 a month or $30 for a year). Plus, while the gadget will help you locate lost items located within the confines of your own house, its reliance on Bluetooth limits its effective range. And unlike the Apple AirTag, you can't replace the battery. But if you're looking for a GPS tracker, Life360 also sells one, although this device, the Life360 Pet GPS, is meant to wrap around your pet's collar, not your keychain.