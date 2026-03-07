5 Things You Never Knew Your Nintendo Switch 2 Could Actually Do

GameShare is a great way to share your digital library with others, letting your Nintendo Switch 2 console act as a host to stream supported local/multiplayer games to others. So, even if your friends brought their original Nintendo Switch over, you can actually stream a supported Nintendo Switch 2 title to their console. It's a pretty sweet feature, since your friends don't need to own the game or the console; only the host needs to.

The GameShare feature also works instantly, so no one needs to download to play the supported game, as the host is streaming it from their console. Obviously, there are some technical limitations when you do this. For one, it is still streaming. When you stream anything, there is always going to be a bit of latency between the host and other users, and for two, connected users can only play when the shared session is live — that's much more akin to playing games when there's a local multiplayer option — except no one directly shares your console.

The last caveat is that the compatible games that can do this are limited. Supported games for the GameShare feature can be found in the GameShare section at the bottom of the home screen. From there, select "How to Play Using GameShare." Once you're on that screen, swipe forward to the last screen. You'll see an option to redirect you to the supported games in the eShop.