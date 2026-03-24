NASA's Unique Experiment To Create Oxygen On The Moon: Lunar Soil

Outer space is an inhospitable frontier. Astronauts are not only cut off from gravity but also from all the resources ancient explorers took for granted, especially oxygen. Sure, you can grow fruit in space with a ton of effort, but when you're on the Moon, oxygen doesn't grow on trees — because there are no trees on the Moon. But you can use the Moon's soil to generate oxygen with a bit of science.

In February, NASA announced that the Carbothermal Reduction Demonstration (CaRD) program successfully tested a prototype that used "concentrated solar energy" (aka sunlight) to extract oxygen from the Moon's soil, also known as lunar regolith. Well, the environment was simulated, but proof of concepts are an important part of the scientific process.

The conversion relied on a "carbothermal oxygen production reactor" that heated up and melted lunar regolith and then combined carbon with the silicate minerals within, producing carbon monoxide. The gas was extracted and converted into oxygen using a "downstream system." While NASA has at least 20 hypothetical methods to mine lunar soil for oxygen, all of which were performed in laboratories, CaRD was the first to demonstrate its potential in a relatively accurate simulated lunar environment.