This Cool New Space Tech Is Doing A Lot More Than Finding Water On Mars

With Asterra's help, Integrored has been monitoring cities all over Mexico in an effort to preserve the overall health of the nation's water network, particularly in regions that are under-served by water infrastructure and rely more heavily on groundwater. Only a small percentage of Earth's water is potable, after all, so it's vital that everyone have consistent access to it.

Rather than merely determining whether water is present, the Recover system is also being used to see if water is flowing in places it shouldn't be. If moisture is detected above a known groundwater well or pipeline, that's normal — but if water is specifically flowing away from those confirmed channels, that could be a sign that it's leaking out from a damaged pipe or being drawn away by an illegal tap. This is an enduring problem for Mexican citizens, with a large portion of drinking water being lost to outdated, leaky infrastructure or bad actors tapping the lines where they shouldn't be.

Using data from the Recover system, Integrored deploys ground teams to the spots where improper water flow is detected, narrowing the trouble spot down further using vibration-detecting geophones. If a leak in a pipe is discovered, the team can send word to local municipal agencies to have it patched, or contact authorities if there's an illegal tap. In the city of Irapuato, Guanajuato alone, this setup has managed to successfully identify 793 leaks, as well as over 2,000 illegal taps, in a span of just three months.