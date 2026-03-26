Star Trek's Leonard Nimoy Nearly Denied Fans One Of The Franchise's Greatest Moments

"I have — and always shall be — your friend," says a spluttering Spock (Leonard Nimoy) through glass in his final moments with Captain James T. Kirk (William Shatner) in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." It's arguably not just one of the greatest moments in Trekkie history, but one of the most emotional scenes in all of geekdom, even if it's not the best "Star Trek" film according to Rotten Tomatoes.

It's the turning point in the franchise, "The Empire Strikes Back" gut punch equal to seeing Han Solo get frozen in carbonite. Could you even consider it not being part of Starfleet history? Well, if Leonard Nimoy had his way initially, we might not have seen it at all. According to Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman's "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The First 25 Years," Nimoy was reluctant to go on a second cinematic run with the Enterprise.

His issue stemmed from "Star Trek: The Motion Picture," the first big-screen outing for Kirk and his crew in 1979. "[At the time] I really was adamant that I would not work on 'Star Trek II' because I had been so frustrated with the other and I was feeling very negative about the whole thing," confessed Nimoy. As it turned out, the one story beat that would bring Nimoy back in those unmistakable pointy ears was if he could be killed off in them.