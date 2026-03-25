Try These 5 Apps To Change Your Screen Time For The Better

Imagine making your iPhone 17 Pro Max with a beautiful display, vibrant colors, and Liquid Glass interface look like a regular, everyday device. Minimalist phone claims it can help you fight doomscrolling, the constant feeling of being distracted by your phone, and cut your screentime while boosting your productivity and focus. Basically, the app changes the design of your iPhone to a minimalistic one. Instead of icons, you get a text-based Home Screen, so you can still use everything you're used to, but without the hustle and bustle of several notifications and icons catching your attention.

Like most of these apps, you can set a timer of how much time you can use other apps, and even how long you need to press and hold a timer button to open a specific software, like Instagram. With that, instead of just opening social media apps by habit, you need to do that more consciously.

Users can customize their Home Screen by categories, like productivity, fitness, work, social, and more so you only see what actually matters. With this change of design, the app says users can escape distractions, improve focus, and reduce screen time in general, as it takes all the overstimulation away. The Minimalist Phone app is available on the App Store for free, but requires a subscription to unlock all perks.