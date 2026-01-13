iOS 26.2 Finally Fixed Liquid Glass - Here's How

iOS 26 was the most ambitious iPhone operating system update since the iOS 7 revamp. Of course, with such a major change, not everyone was going to like the update, and during the iOS 26 beta cycle, Apple frequently adjusted the look and feel of Liquid Glass in an attempt to appease users. According to the company, Liquid Glass is intended to make the operating system "more expressive and delightful" without becoming unfamiliar.

This new design brings a more interactive UI that reflects and refracts light on objects. That said, with the first public iteration of Liquid Glass and iOS 26, Apple couldn't deliver on its vision, and it wasn't until the iOS 26.2 beta releases arrived that the company started to offer the same level of Liquid Glass animation that we had seen at WWDC. That included more skeuomorphic icons and a better balance between glassiness and readability. Not only does iOS 26.2 fix Liquid Glass, but Apple made several tweaks in the past couple of months to make it better than when it was first introduced.