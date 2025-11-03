iOS 26.1 Is Now Available To Download - Here Are 7 Reasons To Upgrade

iOS 26.1 also brings important tweaks to Apple's mobile OS. For example, Apple is introducing a Slide to Stop alarm feature. This throwback to the old "Slide to Unlock" feature is a more convenient way to ensure you can stop an alarm. Otherwise, you'll just hit the Snooze button.

There's also a new Liquid Glass toggle in the Settings app. To find it, head to Display & Brightness and then tap on Liquid Glass. You can choose between "Clear" or "Tinted" options. Also in the Settings app, users can go to the Camera app and turn off the "Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera" option. This gives you the ability to deactivate swiping on the Lock Screen to open the Camera app.

Other tweaks include a rebrand for Apple TV+, which Apple is now simply calling Apple TV. This announcement came early last month when Apple announced it would be the official Formula 1 streaming partner in the U.S. Besides that, iPhone users now have a new song swiping experience in Apple Music. They can swipe on the music player to switch between songs, making it even more interactive. Alongside iOS 26.1, Apple is also releasing iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1, watchOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, and visionOS 26.1.