iOS 26.1 Beta 4 Features The Liquid Glass Transparency Setting We Wanted - Here's How To Use It

Apple released iOS 26.1 beta 4 on Monday, that includes a few new features and general improvements. But one of the most exciting additions to iOS 26.1 beta 4 is the Liquid Glass customization option that iPhone users wanted from the moment Apple released the first iOS 26 beta. iOS 26.1 beta 4 finally lets users decide how transparent Liquid Glass should be. This isn't just about the appearance of apps, notifications, and menus; it's about ensuring the transparency doesn't make the content on the iPhone harder to read.

Back in June, the first iOS 26 beta release made it clear that Liquid Glass would be the most controversial thing about the new iPhone operating system. Apple has tweaked the transparency effects in subsequent iOS 26 beta releases and included an Accessibility feature in the iPhone's Settings app to reduce the Liquid Glass transparency. A new wave of complaints followed the official release of iOS 26 in September, when iPhone users who did not test any of the beta releases got to meet the new design.

It's unlikely that Apple will let users turn off Liquid Glass completely. Apple applied the new design uniformly across its products. Liquid Glass is probably needed for future smart glasses experiences that include displays placed in the lenses. However, Apple is ready to let you customize the transparency via a Liquid Glass toggle.