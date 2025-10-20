iOS 26.1 Beta 4 Now Available To Developers As Official Release Nears

After a month of beta testing, Apple is nearing the end of the iOS 26.1 beta cycle, as the company readies the official release that should arrive within the next few weeks. With iOS 26.1 beta 4, Apple is expected to continue polishing the experience of its most significant redesign yet.

With the previous beta, iOS 26.1 beta 3, Apple started implementing the changes of the new Apple TV+ rebrand, which is now officially called "Apple TV." This update brought a new app icon, reflecting the rebranding of the company's streaming service.

Besides that, Apple had also tweaked Local Capture, making it available in the Settings app. More interestingly, in previous beta versions, the company continued to work on its Model Context Protocol to make it easier for third-party developers to integrate LLMs with Apple Intelligence. In addition, these codes suggest Apple continues to develop proper support for third-party smartwatches, which will eventually let them receive notifications from the iPhone.