iOS 26.2 Beta 1 Finally Lets You Customize The Liquid Glass Effect On The Lock Screen

Apple released iOS 26.2 Beta 1 on Tuesday, right after making the iOS 26.1 update available to all iPhone users. Among the new features, Apple is testing a new tweak that lets you customize the transparency of the Liquid Glass effect. You'll find a new slider that lets you set the transparency of the clock on the Lock Screen to your desired level. If that sounds familiar, it's because iOS 26.1 Beta 4 introduced the Liquid Glass transparency adjustment toggle that lets users choose between transparent and frosted options for the entire system. That feature is now available to all iPhone users after they update to the stable iOS 26.1 release.

Changing the transparency of the clock on the lock screen might not seem like a big deal since it's just one element on the screen. Transparent or not, the font is large enough to be readable, especially if it occupies a large portion of the lock screen. However, some people may not like the transparency that Liquid Glass brought to the iPhone. The new toggle in iOS 26.2 will let them match the clock transparency to the rest of the operating system.

Chris Smith

To customize the clock's transparency on the lock screen, tap and hold on the wallpaper and tap Customize. Choose the clock and use the slider under the color options (first screenshot in the image above) to play around with transparency levels. You can also make the clock appear solid by tapping the relevant button under the slider. The same process applies to iPads running iPadOS 26.2 Beta 1.