What Happened To Screensavers? Why Your Computer Doesn't Need Them Anymore

While computers are packed with fun and essential apps and programs, depending on when you bought your first PC, you might have fond memories of doing nothing but watching screensavers play on the screen. However, you don't really see screensavers anymore. That's because they were a product of their time and technology, and we have outgrown the limitations screensavers sought to fix.

The first computer screens available to the public utilized cathode ray tubes (CRT). These made the screens large, heavy, and slightly radioactive. But more importantly, if they bombarded the screen with a static image for extended periods of time, the picture would become burned into the glass, hence why it was called "burn-in." Screensavers were designed to prevent this by playing videos if the computer was idle for too long.

However, many modern screens use a liquid-crystal display (LCD) where liquid crystals twist depending on how electricity flows through them. This technology not only provides a richer tapestry of colors, but is also thinner and isn't susceptible to burn-in. Hence, you don't need screensavers to preserve LCD screens. Screensavers still persist, but they are a shadow of their former selves. In the '90s, strange and psychedelic screensavers reigned supreme with flying toasters and 3D mazes. Nowadays, however, you're lucky if a computer ships with a screensaver consisting of CGI streamers that shift between random colors.